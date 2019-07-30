$322.81 Million in Sales Expected for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will report $322.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $323.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $322.43 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $296.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $97.65.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $83.70 and a fifty-two week high of $112.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.23.

In related news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $98,366.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,485,794.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP P Scott Stubbs sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $855,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 153,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,360,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,805 shares of company stock worth $2,438,849. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2,577.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3,831.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

