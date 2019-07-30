2,823 Shares in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 13.5% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,146,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,726,000 after purchasing an additional 492,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,135,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,390,000 after buying an additional 308,810 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 119.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,471,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,253,000 after buying an additional 1,344,424 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 33.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,901,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,541,000 after buying an additional 472,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 17.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,864,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,005,000 after buying an additional 282,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.81.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.98. 34,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,804. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $140.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.43.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 5,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total value of $679,317.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,936.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 6,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total value of $887,361.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,961 shares of company stock worth $17,442,674 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

