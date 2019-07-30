$2.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.34 and the highest is $2.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted earnings of $2.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year earnings of $9.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.72 to $10.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.36 to $10.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.94.

JPM stock opened at $115.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $377.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,870,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,049,000 after purchasing an additional 31,681 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,782,000 after purchasing an additional 208,780 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,601.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,973,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931,461 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,393,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,947,000 after purchasing an additional 119,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,263,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,154,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.