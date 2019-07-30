$2.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) will report $2.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hershey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.14 billion and the lowest is $2.12 billion. Hershey posted sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hershey will report full year sales of $7.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $8.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 83.29%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $46.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.71.

In other news, SVP Terence L. O’day sold 69,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $9,534,661.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,231,772.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,105,221.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $401,990 and have sold 3,676,669 shares valued at $464,330,578. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hershey by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,042,000 after acquiring an additional 120,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,317,000 after acquiring an additional 249,155 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Hershey by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.21. 954,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,747. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Hershey has a 1-year low of $95.81 and a 1-year high of $153.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.92%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

