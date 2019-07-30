$154.58 Million in Sales Expected for Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) will report $154.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novanta’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $154.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $154.31 million. Novanta reported sales of $150.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novanta will report full year sales of $646.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $646.37 million to $646.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $689.69 million, with estimates ranging from $687.73 million to $691.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Novanta.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.85 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.92%. Novanta’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

NOVT stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.58. The company had a trading volume of 137,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.53. Novanta has a 52 week low of $55.68 and a 52 week high of $96.31.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 30,100 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $2,805,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,506,588.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 16,277 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,482,183.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,460,601.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Novanta by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novanta by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in Novanta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novanta (NOVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.