$131.09 Million in Sales Expected for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) will post $131.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $136.10 million. Okta reported sales of $94.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year sales of $546.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $534.98 million to $556.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $714.53 million, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $741.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.83 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.36% and a negative net margin of 34.37%. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, May 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Okta to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.22.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 48,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $5,190,416.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $3,148,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,388 shares of company stock valued at $40,980,414 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Okta by 76.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Okta by 122.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $131.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.20. Okta has a twelve month low of $41.88 and a twelve month high of $141.85.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

