1,200 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Acquired by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 price objective on Cummins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.73.

Cummins stock traded down $7.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.07. 674,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.40 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.51.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

