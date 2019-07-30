11,895 Shares in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 51,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 583,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,770,000 after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,007,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MPLX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

MPLX traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $29.25. 150,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,464. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $39.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Mplx had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.85%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

