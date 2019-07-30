11,600 Shares in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVYA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Avaya by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Avaya during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Avaya during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Avaya by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Avaya during the first quarter worth $192,000.

NYSE:AVYA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,798. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.55. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.70.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Avaya had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.47 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AVYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities set a $50.00 target price on Polarityte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BWS Financial decreased their target price on Avaya from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup set a $12.00 target price on Avaya and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

