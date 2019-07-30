1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Short Interest Down 9.8% in July

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,635,200 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the June 15th total of 2,922,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,124. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $21.77.

Get 1-800-Flowers.Com alerts:

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.12 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $233,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,593,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,979,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,875 in the last three months. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 686.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the first quarter worth about $102,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 395.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. 36.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLWS. Sidoti set a $9.00 price target on Kirkland’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark raised from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.