$1.56 EPS Expected for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) to announce $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the highest is $1.60. Marriott International reported earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $6.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 97.68% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub lowered Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 target price on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.36.

In related news, insider Argiris Kyriakidis sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $1,113,207.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,181,155.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Grissen sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $871,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,480 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,807.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,004 shares of company stock worth $10,676,926. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 373.9% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $140.15. 33,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,982. Marriott International has a one year low of $100.62 and a one year high of $144.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.59. The company has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

