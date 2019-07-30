$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to announce $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Cerner posted sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cerner from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Worldpay from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub lowered Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cerner from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $73.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

In related news, Director John J. Greisch purchased 9,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.57 per share, for a total transaction of $608,130.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 40,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 441,468 shares of company stock worth $30,777,997. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.2% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the second quarter valued at about $2,343,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the second quarter valued at about $4,985,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 8.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,229,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,155,000 after buying an additional 100,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

