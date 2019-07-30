$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) will announce sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. CME Group posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year sales of $4.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 42.47%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America set a $180.00 price target on CME Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.14.

NASDAQ CME traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.23. CME Group has a 1-year low of $158.35 and a 1-year high of $207.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.52.

In related news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $503,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,510.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.02, for a total value of $1,790,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,776.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,873 shares of company stock valued at $9,467,749 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,417,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in CME Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in CME Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust grew its position in CME Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 7,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in CME Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

