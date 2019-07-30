$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) will report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.13. Cardinal Health reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $35.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.09 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at $5,662,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 555,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,731,000 after buying an additional 26,570 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.0% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 493,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,755,000 after buying an additional 18,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 32.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.41. 2,751,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $58.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

