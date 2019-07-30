$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) to post $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Kilroy Realty posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.56). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

KRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price target on Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.43.

Shares of KRC stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.22. 2,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,348. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $59.05 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.75%.

In other news, Director Jolie A. Hunt sold 4,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $332,638.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,506.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 13.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 99.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 34.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 85.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 116,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 53,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at $214,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

