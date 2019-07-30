$0.81 EPS Expected for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will report $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.79. Oracle posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oracle.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Wedbush began coverage on Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $2,812,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $5,692,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,919 shares in the company, valued at $10,127,149.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,356,250 shares of company stock worth $76,913,375 over the last ninety days. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,235,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1,540.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,380,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $127,832,000 after buying an additional 2,234,942 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1,064.6% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,258,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $128,656,000 after buying an additional 2,064,403 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,507,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $199,811,000 after buying an additional 1,996,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,687,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $66,648,000 after buying an additional 1,196,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.49. 6,282,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,084,646. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.27. The stock has a market cap of $195.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Oracle has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $60.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.