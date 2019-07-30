-$0.02 EPS Expected for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) This Quarter

Analysts expect BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) to report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S’s earnings. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S posted earnings per share of ($1.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIONDVAX PHARMA/S will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter.

Shares of BVXV stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $6.69. 2,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,950. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $44.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.01.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

