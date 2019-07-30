$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Chico’s FAS reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.61 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on Ascena Retail Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

In other news, Director Kimberly Roy Tofalli purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $50,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,881.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 23,100 shares of company stock worth $82,741 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,208,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,240. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $372.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.90%.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

