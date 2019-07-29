zooplus (ZO1) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of zooplus (ETR: ZO1) in the last few weeks:

7/19/2019 – zooplus was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/18/2019 – zooplus was given a new €100.00 ($116.28) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/18/2019 – zooplus was given a new €140.00 ($162.79) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2019 – zooplus was given a new €205.00 ($238.37) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/26/2019 – zooplus was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/17/2019 – zooplus was given a new €140.00 ($162.79) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/5/2019 – zooplus was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ZO1 stock traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €117.20 ($136.28). 6,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,013. zooplus AG has a 12-month low of €90.20 ($104.88) and a 12-month high of €161.10 ($187.33). The firm has a market cap of $840.05 million and a PE ratio of -452.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €116.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.