ZoomAway Travel (CVE:ZMA) Shares Down 9.5%

ZoomAway Travel Inc (CVE:ZMA) shares traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 318,803 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 635,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and a P/E ratio of -12.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04.

ZoomAway Travel Company Profile (CVE:ZMA)

ZoomAway Travel Inc provides technology and marketing platforms for hotels, golf courses, ski resorts, and other lodging and activity providers. It offers a proprietary hotel-based software that enables it to add activities, including golf reservations, ski lift tickets, spa appointments, concert tickets, tours, charters, and various modes of transportation to hotel room purchases, as well as bundles the price into one payment.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomAway Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomAway Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.