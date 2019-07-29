Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Increased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,476. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.21. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $78.90 and a 1-year high of $116.69.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $210,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $311,393.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 29,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $2,993,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,913,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,613 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,366 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

