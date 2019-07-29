Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) versus Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Financial Review

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) and Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Zions Bancorporation NA and Capital Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zions Bancorporation NA 1 8 6 0 2.33 Capital Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75

Zions Bancorporation NA presently has a consensus price target of $53.21, indicating a potential upside of 17.78%. Capital Bancorp has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.24%. Given Capital Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capital Bancorp is more favorable than Zions Bancorporation NA.

Dividends

Zions Bancorporation NA pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Capital Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Zions Bancorporation NA pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zions Bancorporation NA has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Zions Bancorporation NA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Zions Bancorporation NA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zions Bancorporation NA and Capital Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zions Bancorporation NA $3.03 billion 2.72 $884.00 million $4.08 11.07 Capital Bancorp $85.25 million 1.92 $12.77 million $1.02 11.73

Zions Bancorporation NA has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Bancorp. Zions Bancorporation NA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zions Bancorporation NA and Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zions Bancorporation NA 26.99% 12.26% 1.25% Capital Bancorp 15.19% 12.34% 1.27%

Summary

Zions Bancorporation NA beats Capital Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services. It also offers personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcards, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, and Internet and mobile banking services. In addition, the company provides self-directed brokerage services; small business administration lending and secondary market agricultural real estate mortgage loans; corporate trust services for municipalities; and bond transfer, stock transfer, and escrow services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 433 branches. The company was formerly known as ZB, National Association and changed its name to Zions Bancorporation, National Association in September 2018. Zions Bancorporation, National Association was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services. It also provides lending services, such as residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and credit card lines, as well as loans to individuals comprising secured and unsecured installment and term loans, car loans, and boat loans. In addition, the company originates residential mortgages for sale in the secondary market; and offers short-term secured real estate financing services. It operates through five commercial bank branches, four mortgage offices, one loan production office, a limited service branch, corporate offices, and operations facilities in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland markets. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

