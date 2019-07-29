Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Set at $140.00 by Cowen

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) has been given a $140.00 price target by research analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ZBH. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $121.71 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.03.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,560. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $96.99 and a one year high of $136.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $48,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,457 shares in the company, valued at $167,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 207.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

