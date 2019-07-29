Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZBH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.03.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.55. 420,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,560. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.19. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $96.99 and a 52-week high of $136.22. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $48,938.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.8% during the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $84,000. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 17.1% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 18,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 7,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

