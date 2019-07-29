Zacks: Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $5.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Riot Blockchain an industry rank of 143 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

RIOT traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.94. 670,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,659. The company has a market cap of $31.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57. Riot Blockchain has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 660.41% and a negative return on equity of 421.61%. Analysts anticipate that Riot Blockchain will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Riot Blockchain by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Riot Blockchain by 4,404,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 44,040 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 12.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

