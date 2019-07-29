Zacks: R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) Given $6.50 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $6.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.09 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given R C M Technologies an industry rank of 192 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in R C M Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned 1.51% of R C M Technologies worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

RCMT stock opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38. R C M Technologies has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $5.07.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. R C M Technologies had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.34 million. Research analysts predict that R C M Technologies will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About R C M Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

