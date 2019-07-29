Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) to Buy

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The Bank is a community-oriented financial institution. Its business is to offer Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured deposit products and to invest funds held in deposit accounts at the Bank, together with funds generated from operations, in loans and investment securities. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. “

BCBP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.95. 7,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,669. The stock has a market cap of $212.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.77. BCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Equities analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 405.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

About BCB Bancorp

