Zacks Investment Research Lowers Materion (NYSE:MTRN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

Get Materion alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised XCel Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $63.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Materion has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $71.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.77.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Materion had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $297.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Materion will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Materion news, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $122,133.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $260,331.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the first quarter worth $63,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Materion in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Materion by 642.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Materion in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Materion in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materion (MTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.