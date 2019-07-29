Zacks: Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $20.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hamilton Beach Brands an industry rank of 99 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

HBB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 34,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.44. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The company has a market cap of $218.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of -0.04.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $145.38 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 2.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David F. Taplin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $51,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory H. Trepp bought 6,000 shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,861 shares of company stock valued at $188,219 in the last three months. 33.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 9,721.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

