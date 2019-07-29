Zacks: Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Cavco Industries an industry rank of 236 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth $10,889,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,373,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVCO stock traded down $1.52 on Monday, hitting $161.39. 151,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,219. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.63. Cavco Industries has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $261.80.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $241.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.96 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Cavco Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

