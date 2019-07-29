Zacks: Brokerages Expect Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.06 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) will report $24.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Recro Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.70 million and the highest is $26.32 million. Recro Pharma reported sales of $21.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Recro Pharma will report full year sales of $91.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.60 million to $100.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $96.96 million, with estimates ranging from $87.60 million to $106.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Recro Pharma.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.69. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 472.52% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Recro Pharma from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.30.

In related news, Director Arnaud Ajdler purchased 40,000 shares of Recro Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geraldine Henwood sold 144,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $1,287,325.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,798.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPH. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $803,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 97,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,815 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 62,787 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

REPH remained flat at $$9.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,826. The firm has a market cap of $221.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of -0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90. Recro Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

