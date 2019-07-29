Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Equities analysts expect Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $313.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings bought 76,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $354,816.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 1,628,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $24,686,028.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,264,975 shares of company stock valued at $27,668,527 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 1,545.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 1,369.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 35,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 32,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OAK stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $50.69. 44,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.80.

About Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

Earnings History and Estimates for Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK)

