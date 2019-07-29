Zacks: Brokerages Expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.14). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($0.73). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

GLMD traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $6.08. 19,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.67. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 36.11, a quick ratio of 36.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 53,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 12,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

