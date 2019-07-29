Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to Announce $1.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will announce $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.42. Ecolab reported earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $6.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Edward Jones cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TMAC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TELUS from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.93.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 29,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total transaction of $5,248,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,382.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruno Lavandier sold 2,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.27, for a total transaction of $544,128.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,519 shares of company stock valued at $14,253,673. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 52,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,132,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 89,490 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.62. 1,550,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,478. The firm has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.35. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $135.77 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.05%.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

