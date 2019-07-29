Zacks: Analysts Expect TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TELUS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.51. TELUS also posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TELUS will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TELUS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of TELUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 51.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TU traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,092. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4191 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.04%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

