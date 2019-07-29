Zacks: Analysts Expect Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Will Announce Earnings of $3.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.57. Expedia Group reported earnings per share of $3.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $7.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $8.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson set a $162.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of Align Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 9,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Markston International LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,262 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $138.71. 2,161,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,883. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $108.11 and a 1 year high of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

