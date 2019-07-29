Zacks: Analysts Expect Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) to Post $1.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) will announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.35. Air Lease posted earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Air Lease.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $466.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.91 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 30.50%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AL shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $393.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

In other news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 395,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $15,103,956.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 914,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,883,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John L. Plueger sold 50,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $1,955,393.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 914,145 shares in the company, valued at $35,276,855.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 576,477 shares of company stock valued at $21,843,351 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth $26,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth $38,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 50.0% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 204.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AL traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.97. The stock had a trading volume of 871,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,595. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.98. Air Lease has a one year low of $28.13 and a one year high of $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 11.30%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Lease (AL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.