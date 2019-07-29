Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) will post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Varonis Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.33). Varonis Systems posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Varonis Systems.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.38. The stock had a trading volume of 569,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,094. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.80 and a beta of 1.01. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $48.67 and a 52 week high of $78.93.

In other news, EVP David Bass sold 42,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $3,076,856.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,713,505.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,388,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,793,000 after acquiring an additional 622,639 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,386,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,680,000 after acquiring an additional 119,454 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 883,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,660,000 after acquiring an additional 310,737 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,778,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,493,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

