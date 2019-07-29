Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) to Post -$0.99 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) to announce earnings per share of ($0.99) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.04). Tonix Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($7.30) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to ($3.94). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($1.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.11).

A number of research firms recently commented on TNXP. Roth Capital began coverage on in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TNXP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.53. 2,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,369. The company has a market cap of $8.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.61. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $15.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a current ratio of 9.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 1.02% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

