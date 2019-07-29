Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.10 Million

Brokerages expect Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) to report sales of $132.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Continental Building Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $128.10 million to $137.00 million. Continental Building Products posted sales of $139.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Building Products will report full-year sales of $522.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $517.70 million to $529.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $537.09 million, with estimates ranging from $517.00 million to $548.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Continental Building Products.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $122.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBPX shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Building Products during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Building Products during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 25.4% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Continental Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of Continental Building Products stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $24.53. 74,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,319. Continental Building Products has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $877.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.11.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

