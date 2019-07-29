Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Given a $128.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) received a $128.00 target price from analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on XLNX. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.52.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $121.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.07. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $68.76 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Xilinx had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The firm had revenue of $849.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 1,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $103,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,977.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 3,733 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $428,847.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,314. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,137,464 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,680,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,950 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 67.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,672,404 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $972,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,197 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $330,672,000 after purchasing an additional 453,619 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,563,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 22.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,526,367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $193,527,000 after purchasing an additional 278,192 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

