Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Takes Position in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InVitae during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in InVitae in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in InVitae in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in InVitae by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in InVitae in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 7,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $131,148.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 4,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $87,458.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,067. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.36. The company had a trading volume of 66,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,838. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.52. InVitae Corp has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $26.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.73.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $40.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 81.52%. InVitae’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InVitae Corp will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark increased their target price on InVitae from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of InVitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. InVitae currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

