Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Sells 500 Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lessened its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,301,467 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $268,766,000 after acquiring an additional 345,212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,810,276 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $150,081,000 after acquiring an additional 437,629 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 8.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,878,373 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $105,952,000 after acquiring an additional 217,359 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $49,764,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on DKS. TheStreet lowered Misonix from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America set a $165.00 price target on PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of DKS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.46. The stock had a trading volume of 36,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,949. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.31. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 52 week low of $29.69 and a 52 week high of $41.21.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.