Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $606,000 Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB reduced its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,602 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $6,820,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $834,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $12,048,000. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 14,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 160,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 112,721 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Propetro in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upgraded First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Cross Research lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.31.

Shares of ARW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,464. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $86.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

