Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

FTDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Frontdoor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $131.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.91.

In other news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.47 per share, for a total transaction of $269,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,197. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.34. Frontdoor Inc has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.56.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.69 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.