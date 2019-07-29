Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $439,000 Position in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lowered its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSH. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 209,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,242,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,374,000 after purchasing an additional 261,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VSH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Shares of NYSE:VSH traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.36. 35,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,107. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $745.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

