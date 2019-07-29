Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $339,000 Holdings in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 77.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,947,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in CarGurus by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 661,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,299,000 after acquiring an additional 345,250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CarGurus by 4.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,494,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,238,000 after acquiring an additional 295,775 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CarGurus by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 503,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,982,000 after acquiring an additional 264,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in CarGurus by 47.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 492,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,745,000 after acquiring an additional 157,619 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CARG stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.54. The company had a trading volume of 30,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,479. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.47. CarGurus Inc has a one year low of $30.29 and a one year high of $57.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.28, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.54 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $3,954,234.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 188,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $7,275,615.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,973,006 shares of company stock worth $110,186,605 over the last ninety days. 34.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CARG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research set a $14.00 target price on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on EOG Resources to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.92.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.