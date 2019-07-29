Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Grows Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 321.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 101.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 95.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $75,399.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RARE traded down $1.72 on Monday, hitting $60.53. 6,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,520. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.44 and a fifty-two week high of $90.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.49.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.09). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 51.00% and a negative net margin of 550.30%. The firm had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.47.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

