WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Shares Down 0.1%

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$13.94 and last traded at C$13.97, 2,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at C$13.98.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 target price on Vale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Desjardins dropped their target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.66. The company has a market cap of $623.64 million and a P/E ratio of 15.14.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.