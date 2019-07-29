Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Worldpay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Worldpay posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Worldpay will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Worldpay.

Get Worldpay alerts:

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.37 million. Worldpay had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WP. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Worldpay from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup set a $317.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

WP traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.46. The company had a trading volume of 659,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,976. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76. Worldpay has a 12-month low of $70.41 and a 12-month high of $137.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Worldpay during the 4th quarter valued at $217,819,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Worldpay by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,686,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $985,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,881 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Worldpay in the 1st quarter worth $166,143,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Worldpay in the 1st quarter worth $144,871,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Worldpay by 11,396.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,080,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,301 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Worldpay

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Worldpay Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Issuer Solutions. The company offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Worldpay (WP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Worldpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.